Previous
A gray-sky day by librarymom
Photo 368

A gray-sky day

Today was one of those gray-sky days where you could kind of see the sun through the clouds but not really. But the marsh was still beautiful despite the weak winter light.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful landscape
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact