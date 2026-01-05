Previous
So dark! by librarymom
So dark!

I've been on vacation from school for two weeks, so now my walk to work is now extra dark. Fortunately, the latest sunrise of the year is this week, so I should be getting more daylight in the mornings pretty soon.
