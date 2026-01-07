Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 371
Diner at Dawn
I walked along a different road to get to work this morning and got to see the world from a different perspective. I love the way this diner looks, especially with the sunrise behind it.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
385
photos
44
followers
69
following
101% complete
View this month »
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
7th January 2026 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
diner
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture. I love the colors.
January 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close