Diner at Dawn by librarymom
Photo 371

Diner at Dawn

I walked along a different road to get to work this morning and got to see the world from a different perspective. I love the way this diner looks, especially with the sunrise behind it.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
101% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture. I love the colors.
January 7th, 2026  
