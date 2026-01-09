Previous
Rainy walk by librarymom
Photo 374

Rainy walk

It was a drizzly walk home today. I liked the pattern the raindrops made as they hit the surface of the stream.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic
January 9th, 2026  
KWind ace
Wonderful compositions and colours.
January 9th, 2026  
