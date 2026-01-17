Sign up
Photo 382
Piaggio Ape
This is a Piaggio Ape, a tiny three-wheeled vehicle. It sits outside of an Italian goods store in my town. Very cute, even on a gray, rainy day.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Jenny
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
GaryW
ace
Neat color!
January 18th, 2026
