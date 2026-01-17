Previous
Piaggio Ape by librarymom
Photo 382

Piaggio Ape

This is a Piaggio Ape, a tiny three-wheeled vehicle. It sits outside of an Italian goods store in my town. Very cute, even on a gray, rainy day.
Jenny

@librarymom
GaryW ace
Neat color!
January 18th, 2026  
