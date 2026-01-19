Sign up
Photo 384
Great Blue Heron at sunset
Taken at my favorite park in the golden hour. The pond was frozen so my friend here didn't find much to eat.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Jenny
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
Tags
bird
,
heron
amyK
ace
Excellent shot
January 20th, 2026
