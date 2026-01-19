Previous
Great Blue Heron at sunset by librarymom
Photo 384

Great Blue Heron at sunset

Taken at my favorite park in the golden hour. The pond was frozen so my friend here didn't find much to eat.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Excellent shot
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact