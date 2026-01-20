Previous
Costco is for the birds by librarymom
Photo 385

Costco is for the birds

These birds were perched on a sea of Costco shopping carts just outside the entrance.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Jenny

@librarymom
KV ace
Too funny. Nice focus and repetition and the birds are an added bonus! Makes a nice half & half too.
January 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Haha LOL 😹😹😹🙀🙀😹😹😻😻
January 20th, 2026  
