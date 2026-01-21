Previous
Looking down the road by librarymom
Looking down the road

There were no cars in either direction, so I stopped in the middle of the road to get a photo. I thought the light was pretty. The white stripes on the pavement are brine in anticipation of this weekend's snowstorm.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
