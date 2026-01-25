Sign up
Photo 388
Female Cardinal on a Snowy Day
Males get all the attention but the females are pretty, too!
25th January 2026
Jenny
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M5
Taken
25th January 2026 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
Steve Chappell
ace
Super capture
January 25th, 2026
