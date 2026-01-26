Previous
Squirrel on a snowy chair by librarymom
Photo 391

Squirrel on a snowy chair

The squirrels and birds had an active day visiting my bird feeder. I threw out some extra peanuts for the squirrels because it's so cold and snowy here.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully composed
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact