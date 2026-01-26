Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 391
Squirrel on a snowy chair
The squirrels and birds had an active day visiting my bird feeder. I threw out some extra peanuts for the squirrels because it's so cold and snowy here.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
391
photos
45
followers
69
following
107% complete
View this month »
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M5
Taken
26th January 2026 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
chair
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully composed
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close