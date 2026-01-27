Previous
Next
Yellow-bellied sapsucker by librarymom
Photo 392

Yellow-bellied sapsucker

I was shoveling snow off the driveway when I heard this guy. I went inside to get my camera and he posed nicely for me for a while. These beautiful birds are only here in the winter.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch. I love Sapsuckers!
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact