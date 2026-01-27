Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 392
Yellow-bellied sapsucker
I was shoveling snow off the driveway when I heard this guy. I went inside to get my camera and he posed nicely for me for a while. These beautiful birds are only here in the winter.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
396
photos
45
followers
69
following
108% complete
View this month »
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M5
Taken
27th January 2026 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
woodpecker
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch. I love Sapsuckers!
February 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close