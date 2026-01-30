Previous
Too cold to go outside by librarymom
Photo 395

Too cold to go outside

This is my window perch where I watch my avian friends. I've been feeding them a lot more lately since it's been so cold.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
