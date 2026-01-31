Previous
Space Shuttle Discovery by librarymom
Photo 396

Space Shuttle Discovery

We took a family outing to the the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA this weekend. This is the space shuttle Discovery, which had its last mission in 2011.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
