Space Shuttle Discovery
We took a family outing to the the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA this weekend. This is the space shuttle Discovery, which had its last mission in 2011.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Jenny
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
museum
space shuttle
