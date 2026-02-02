Sign up
Photo 398
Blue jays in a tiff
The blue jay on the left is showing the blue jay on the right who's boss.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
0
0
Jenny
@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
404
photos
46
followers
69
following
110% complete
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
3
365
ILCE-7M5
2nd February 2026 10:42am
Tags
birds
