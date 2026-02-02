Previous
Blue jays in a tiff by librarymom
Photo 398

Blue jays in a tiff

The blue jay on the left is showing the blue jay on the right who's boss.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
