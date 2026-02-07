Previous
Blue jay in a windy golden hour by librarymom
Blue jay in a windy golden hour

The wind was strong and cold this day. This blue jay's feathers were being blown about by the gusts.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm on my second year of the 365 Project. I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
February 9th, 2026  
