Browsing the books
This is from a second-hand bookstore in Washington, DC. It's been around for over 50 years!
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other stuff
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
26th January 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
50mm
