4 / 365
Moon and Venus
I loved the illumination of the building and the view of the moon and Venus above.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
31
4
32
33
5
34
6
35
Album
Other stuff
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
1st February 2025 6:03pm
Tags
night
,
moon
,
venus
