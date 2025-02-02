Previous
Next
So many apples! by librarymom
5 / 365

So many apples!

Our farmers market has several vendors who sell an amazing variety of apples (and cider).
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact