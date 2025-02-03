Previous
River Birch bark by librarymom
River Birch bark

This is one of my favorite types of tree. I have one in my yard that I planted myself, but this is one that I pass on my walk home every day. The bark is so beautiful and has a great texture.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Jenny

@librarymom
Photo Details

