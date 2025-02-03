Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
River Birch bark
This is one of my favorite types of tree. I have one in my yard that I planted myself, but this is one that I pass on my walk home every day. The bark is so beautiful and has a great texture.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
Album
Other stuff
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
3rd February 2025 4:17pm
Tags
tree
