Previous
Path through the woods by librarymom
8 / 365

Path through the woods

My commute home takes me on this wooded path. I love how the path curves around this large tree. I always wonder what's around the bend when I get to this spot.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact