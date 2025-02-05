Sign up
8 / 365
8 / 365
Path through the woods
My commute home takes me on this wooded path. I love how the path curves around this large tree. I always wonder what's around the bend when I get to this spot.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
44
photos
18
followers
40
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
32
33
6
34
7
35
8
36
Views
1
Album
Other stuff
Taken
5th February 2025 2:49pm
Tags
tree
,
black and white
