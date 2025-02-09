Previous
A dog, but not my dog by librarymom
10 / 365

A dog, but not my dog

We ran into a friend on our walk today, and I asked to take a photo of her handsome dog. He seemed to pose for me quite well.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
