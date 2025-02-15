Previous
The Snow is Melting by librarymom
13 / 365

The Snow is Melting

We had 5 inches of snow on Tuesday/Wednesday but by Thursday, it looked like this. More snow to come next week, I think.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Jenny

