On This Day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2015

The Dim Riv inhabits Lerwick every summer to give the tourists a tour of inner harbour. In 2020 in is still visible but not entertaining any guests.
9th June 2015 9th Jun 15

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980
