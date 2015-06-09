On This Day 2015

Sign up
The Dim Riv inhabits Lerwick every summer to give the tourists a tour of inner harbour. In 2020 in is still visible but not entertaining any guests.
9th June 2015
9th Jun 15
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4005
photos
153
followers
45
following
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
dimrive
