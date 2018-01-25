Previous
On This Day 2018
On This Day 2018

The further North you are makes the calm winter days with a low sun magical.
25th January 2018

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

