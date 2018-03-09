Sign up
On This Day 2018
The South Mainland Up Helly Aa usually takes place around now but due to the Pandemic we have lost two years of the celebration. This burning galley was the last time it was held in Sandwick in 2018
9th March 2018
9th Mar 18
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th March 2018 8:21pm
Tags
shetland
uphellyaa
sandwick
