Previous
Next
On This Day 2018 by lifeat60degrees
2 / 365

On This Day 2018

Very similar to a recent posting but this one shows the sea end of the Queens Hotel in the foreground. There has been a bit more erosion of the seawall in the two years since this was taken.
25th June 2018 25th Jun 18

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margo ace
I really like this FAV
June 25th, 2020  
Jennifer Eurell
Looks like a totally calm day.
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise