On This Day 2019
A common view for most Shetland residents. Leaving Aberdeen Harbour on the trip North back home. Journey length varies from twelve and half hours on the direct route to fourteen and a half if taking in Orkney.
28th August 2019
28th Aug 19
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
harbour
,
aberdeen
