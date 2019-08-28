Previous
On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
2 / 365

On This Day 2019

A common view for most Shetland residents. Leaving Aberdeen Harbour on the trip North back home. Journey length varies from twelve and half hours on the direct route to fourteen and a half if taking in Orkney.
28th August 2019 28th Aug 19

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
