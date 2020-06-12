Sign up
On This Day 2017
During my ten years of daily photos the Lerwick lanes provided many a shot of the day. When I retired in 2018 my visits to the lanes area dropped to nearly zero. I feel a day wandering the lanes is due to happen soon.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
lane
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely lane, this one! Nice brickwork.
June 12th, 2020
