On This Day 2017 by lifeat60degrees
6 / 365

On This Day 2017

During my ten years of daily photos the Lerwick lanes provided many a shot of the day. When I retired in 2018 my visits to the lanes area dropped to nearly zero. I feel a day wandering the lanes is due to happen soon.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely lane, this one! Nice brickwork.
June 12th, 2020  
