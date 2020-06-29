Sign up
23 / 365
On This Day 2013
My closest otter encounter was such that I had to change down the lens size as I was too close for the 400mm lens to focus.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4077
photos
154
followers
45
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
29th June 2013 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
otter
,
lerwick
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic!
June 29th, 2020
