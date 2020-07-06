Previous
On This Day 2014
30 / 365

On This Day 2014

Lerwick harbour is just the right size so that you can see all shapes and sizes of boats that arrive. The Draken Harald here in 2014 was in for repairs as her mast broke during a rough trip from Norway.
6th July 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

