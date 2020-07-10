Previous
On This Day 2018 by lifeat60degrees
34 / 365

On This Day 2018

The Dore Holm off the north west coast of Shetland. We tend to walk the coast of this part of Shetland a couple of times each year. This year we walked it the same week as we did when this was taken in 2018.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
