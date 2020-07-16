Previous
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
41 / 365

On This Day 2014

Early morning misty sun over Sandwick. Early morning mist has been a relatively common sight during the 10 years of daily photographs.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

SandraD ace
Magnificent shot.
July 16th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is beautiful.
July 16th, 2020  
