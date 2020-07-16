Sign up
On This Day 2014
Early morning misty sun over Sandwick. Early morning mist has been a relatively common sight during the 10 years of daily photographs.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
2
2
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th July 2014 6:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mist
,
shetland
,
sandwick
SandraD
ace
Magnificent shot.
July 16th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is beautiful.
July 16th, 2020
