Previous
Next
On This Day 2018 by lifeat60degrees
43 / 365

On This Day 2018

Walking some single track roads in Shetland can be dangerous at this time of year. Terns and Skuas not impressed if your near the nests.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise