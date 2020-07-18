Sign up
43 / 365
On This Day 2018
Walking some single track roads in Shetland can be dangerous at this time of year. Terns and Skuas not impressed if your near the nests.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4143
photos
152
followers
44
following
Views
8
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
18th July 2018 1:13pm
Tags
shetland
,
tern
,
gruntess
