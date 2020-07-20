Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
45 / 365
On This Day 2013
I had never seen so many different shades of brown on sheep before I cam to Shetland
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4149
photos
154
followers
45
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Latest from all albums
42
43
1308
1953
44
1309
1954
45
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
20th July 2013 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
spiggie.
Issi Bannerman
ace
These must be the 'moorit' sheep. Are they? My mum always had a song about the moorit sheep! Lovely capture.
July 20th, 2020
Richard Lewis
ace
@jamibann
Yes that's them:)
July 20th, 2020
Carole G
ace
They’re certainly unusual looking
July 20th, 2020
Margo
ace
they certainly are different Is there many local spinners & weavers on the Island?
July 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close