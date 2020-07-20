Previous
On This Day 2013 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2013

I had never seen so many different shades of brown on sheep before I cam to Shetland
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

Issi Bannerman
These must be the 'moorit' sheep. Are they? My mum always had a song about the moorit sheep! Lovely capture.
July 20th, 2020  
Richard Lewis
@jamibann Yes that's them:)
July 20th, 2020  
Carole G
They’re certainly unusual looking
July 20th, 2020  
Margo
they certainly are different Is there many local spinners & weavers on the Island?
July 20th, 2020  
