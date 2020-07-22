Sign up
47 / 365
On This Day 2016
Peerie Voe at Spiggie is another part that no matter the weather or time of year is well worth a visit to see what's happening.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4156
photos
154
followers
45
following
Tags
shetland
,
spiggie
