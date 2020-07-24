Previous
On This Day 2017 by lifeat60degrees
49 / 365

On This Day 2017

Sometimes living at the most Northern part of the British Isles really does feel like living on the edge.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent.
July 24th, 2020  
