51 / 365
On This Day 2015
If heading out onto the hills in Shetland in an evening you have to beware of the what the weather may do. On this walk on this day in 2015 the sky was completely clear half an hour before but the clouds rolled in and rain arrived.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
