On This Day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
51 / 365

On This Day 2015

If heading out onto the hills in Shetland in an evening you have to beware of the what the weather may do. On this walk on this day in 2015 the sky was completely clear half an hour before but the clouds rolled in and rain arrived.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

