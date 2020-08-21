Previous
On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
77 / 365

On This Day 2019

A lonesome tree on Islay. I'm always amazed the number of times you see a large tree all on its own in the wild.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
August 21st, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Stunning! Really great composition, and that sky!
August 21st, 2020  
Dianne
This is so lovely.
August 21st, 2020  
