77 / 365
On This Day 2019
A lonesome tree on Islay. I'm always amazed the number of times you see a large tree all on its own in the wild.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st August 2019 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scotland
,
islay
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
August 21st, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Stunning! Really great composition, and that sky!
August 21st, 2020
Dianne
This is so lovely.
August 21st, 2020
