On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
78 / 365

On This Day 2014

The dog always loves running down the tracks after the fields are cut. She's not able to run down them nowadays but still enjoys wandering aimlessly (or is that me?)
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Margo ace
Maybe both of you!!! Nice shot
August 22nd, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Terrific capture - freedom for the both of you :) fav
August 22nd, 2020  
