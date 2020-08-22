Sign up
On This Day 2014
The dog always loves running down the tracks after the fields are cut. She's not able to run down them nowadays but still enjoys wandering aimlessly (or is that me?)
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
ava
shetland
sandwick
Margo
Maybe both of you!!! Nice shot
August 22nd, 2020
Denise Wood
Terrific capture - freedom for the both of you :) fav
August 22nd, 2020
