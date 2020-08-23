Sign up
On This Day 2019
My favourite Scottish short walk is around Loch an Eilean and Loch Gamha in Speyside. It's only just over 4 and half miles but there is so much to see especially around the quieter Loch Gamha side.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4264
photos
153
followers
42
following
Tags
scotland
,
speyside
,
loch an eilean
