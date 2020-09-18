Sign up
105 / 365
On This Day 2019
St Ninians Isle is such a beautiful place and never looks the same one day to the next. Much photographed
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4356
photos
154
followers
41
following
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
103
869
1366
2013
1367
2014
104
105
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th September 2019 4:57pm
Tags
shetland
,
st ninians isle
Margo
ace
Does anyone live there? Nice shot!!
September 18th, 2020
