On This Day 2016
You always have the feeling of being watched when walking in Shetland. It could be human, animal or bird - somebody or something knows where you are.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
25th September 2016 8:18am
Public
View
shetland
sandwick
