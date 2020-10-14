Sign up
On This Day 2014
Before retirement the drive to work brought me many sunrises (at certain times of year)
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4446
photos
155
followers
41
following
35% complete
1
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
14th October 2014 8:13am
sunrise
shetland
sandwick
mousa
