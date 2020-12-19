Previous
On This Day 2010 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2010

I've mentioned before that we rarely get snow so when it does happen it tends to throw people off their stride. I just accept it and enjoy the opportunities it gives. 2010 was a good December for snow.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

Margo ace
Very nice shot of the snow
December 19th, 2020  
