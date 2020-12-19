Sign up
On This Day 2010
I've mentioned before that we rarely get snow so when it does happen it tends to throw people off their stride. I just accept it and enjoy the opportunities it gives. 2010 was a good December for snow.
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4653
photos
161
followers
42
following
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Margo
ace
Very nice shot of the snow
December 19th, 2020
