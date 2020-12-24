Sign up
On This Day 2010
A very rare event was to see the sea frozen as much as it was at the East Voe in Scalloway back in 2010. I remember the temperature showing in the car was -12C which for these parts is in the extreme.
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
24th December 2010 12:02pm
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
Issi Bannerman
ace
Picture postcard perfect!
December 24th, 2020
