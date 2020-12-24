Previous
On This Day 2010 by lifeat60degrees
202 / 365

On This Day 2010

A very rare event was to see the sea frozen as much as it was at the East Voe in Scalloway back in 2010. I remember the temperature showing in the car was -12C which for these parts is in the extreme.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Issi Bannerman ace
Picture postcard perfect!
December 24th, 2020  
