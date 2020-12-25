Sign up
203 / 365
On This Day 2018
Seals always seem to enjoy Christmas Day at Leebitton as there is not much sign of human activity.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Taken
25th December 2018 10:18am
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
