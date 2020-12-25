Previous
On This Day 2018 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2018

Seals always seem to enjoy Christmas Day at Leebitton as there is not much sign of human activity.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
