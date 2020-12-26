Sign up
204 / 365
On This Day 2018
Sometimes natures art is the best.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
3
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4675
photos
161
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th December 2018 10:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
beach
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is beautiful. Looks like a jade necklace.
December 26th, 2020
Dianne
@jamibann
yes I thought the same! A great capture.
December 26th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Fantastic spotting!
December 26th, 2020
