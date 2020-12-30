Previous
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
208 / 365

On This Day 2014

Queens Lane in Lerwick. I walked down this lane to work for nearly 38 years.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Margo ace
This is nice & protected against your weather
December 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You obviously know this inside and out! Love the telephone box as well as the glossy wet street tiles! fav
December 30th, 2020  
