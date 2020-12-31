Sign up
On This Day 2019
This time last year we were wondering what the year would bring. Little did we realise that festering away in China was a virus that was to hit us all in one way or another.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, boy, we had no idea, had we?!
December 31st, 2020
