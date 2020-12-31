Previous
On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
209 / 365

On This Day 2019

This time last year we were wondering what the year would bring. Little did we realise that festering away in China was a virus that was to hit us all in one way or another.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, boy, we had no idea, had we?!
December 31st, 2020  
