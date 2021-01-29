Sign up
Previous
Next
238 / 365
On This Day 2019
Sunshine and snow - the perfect combination at Fladdabister
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
0
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
29th January 2019 10:54am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
fladdabister
